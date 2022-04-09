Peyton List

List’s role as young Jane was her first big movie credit. Three years later, the actress landed the role of Emma Ross on Disney Channel’s Jessie. She has since starred in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise, The Outcasts, Then Came You, Valley Girl, Paper Spiders and Hubie Halloween. The Florida native also appeared on Light as a Feather before reprising her role of Emma Ross on Bunk’d and portraying Tory Nicholas on Cobra Kai.

List made her directorial debut in 2018 on an episode of Bunk’d. The actress dated Shameless star Cameron Monaghan for more than one year before calling it quits in December 2018. She confirmed her relationship with Cobra Kai costar Jacob Bertrand in March 2022.