Elmarie Wendel

The late Wendel starred as Mamie Dubcek, eccentric landlady to the Solomons. Before her death in 2018, the actress and singer voiced a character in The Lorax and appeared in episodes of NYPD Blue, General Hospital and The Exes (which also starred 3rd Rock alums Johnston and Wayne Knight). Her daughter, J.C. Wendel, is also an actress.