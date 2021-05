Jan Hooks

The Saturday Night Live alum starred as Vicki Dubcek — daughter of Mamie, girlfriend to Harry and later wife to the Big Giant Head. Before her death in 2014, the comedian did voice work in Futurama, The Simpsons and The Cleveland Show and appeared on Primetime Glick and 30 Rock. The Georgia native was never married but briefly dated her SNL costar Kevin Nealon in the mid-1980s.