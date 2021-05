Jane Curtin

The Saturday Night Live legend played Dr. Mary Albright, an anthropologist and Dick’s off and on girlfriend. The Massachusetts native has since appeared in I Don’t Know How She Does It, The Heat, The Spy Who Dumped Me and Godmothered and has starred in episodes of Broad City, The Good Wife and The Good Fight. She has been married to producer Patrick Lynch since 1975. They share one daughter, Tess.