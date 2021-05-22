John Lithgow

As Dick Solomon, Lithgow played the leader of the expedition, also known as the High Commander. The stage and screen veteran has a vast resume of TV, movie and theater credits, but some of the highlights include a 12-episode run on Dexter, guest appearances on 30 Rock and How I Met Your Mother and roles in Interstellar, Pet Seminary and Bombshell. He also delighted fans of The Crown as Winston Churchill in the show’s first three seasons. The Harvard grad has been married to Mary Yeager since 1981. They share two children, son Nathan and daughter Phoebe. Lithgow also has one son, Ian, from his first marriage to Jean Taynton. Also an actor, Ian appeared in 48 episodes of the show alongside his dad.