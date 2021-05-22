Joseph Gordon-Levitt

As Tommy Solomon, Gordon-Levitt looked the youngest, but his character was actually the oldest of the aliens. The former child star has an impressive roster of roles in movies including Mysterious Skin, Brick, 500 Days of Summer, Inception, Looper, Lincoln, Snowden and The Trial of the Chicago 7. In 2013, he wrote, directed and starred in Don Jon, alongside Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore. The SAG Award winner married tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley in 2014. They share one daughter and one son.