Kristen Johnston

Johnston played Sally Solomon, the lieutenant of the expedition and Dick’s second-in-command. In 2004, the Washington, D.C., native made arguably the greatest guest appearance in Sex and the City history as Lexi Featherston, the aging socialite who fell out a window after screaming, “New York is over! O-V-E-R!” The Emmy winner has also guested on The New Adventures of Old Christine, Ugly Betty and Modern Family, and starred alongside her fellow 3rd Rock alum Stewart in Mom. In 2012, she authored her first memoir, Guts: The Endless Follies and Tiny Triumphs of a Giant Disaster.