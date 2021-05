Larisa Oleynik

From seasons 4 to 6 of 3rd Rock, the Secret World of Alex Mack alum played Tommy’s girlfriend, Alissa Strudwick. Shortly after she began her run on the sitcom, she also played Gordon-Levitt’s girlfriend in the 1999 teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You. She has since starred in Jessabelle, Pretty Little Liars, Psych, Extant and Trinkets.