Wayne Knight

Jurassic Park‘s messiest computer scientist played Don Orville, a police officer who dated Sally. The New York native has since provided voices for Kung Fu Panda, Doc McStuffins and Pound Puppies and has starred in Hail, Caesar!, Cheaper By the Dozen, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hot in Cleveland and Narcos. The actor was married to makeup artist Paula Sutor from 1996 to 2003. They share one son, Liam. Since 2006, he has been married to film editor Clare de Chenu.