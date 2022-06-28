Charlie Hunnam’s Exit

Hunnam repeatedly claimed that he exited the first Fifty Shades movie because of his schedule, but that didn’t stop some fans from accusing him for leaving because he was embarrassed about its content. “It was the worst professional experience of my life,” the U.K. native told V Man in September 2015, reflecting on his decision to quit the film. “It was the most emotionally destructive and difficult thing that I’ve ever had to deal with professionally. It was heartbreaking.”

The Pacific Rim star went on to say that he’d already committed to shooting Crimson Peak, which was set to premiere later in 2015, and the final season of Sons of Anarchy. “There was a lot of personal stuff going on in my life that left me on real emotional shaky ground and mentally weak,” he explained. “I just got myself so f–king overwhelmed and I was sort of having panic attacks about the whole thing.”