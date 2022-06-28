EL James’ Demands

Johnson echoed her former director’s claims about James in a June 2022 interview with Vanity Fair. “We’d do the takes of the movie that [James] wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make,” the Suspiria actress recalled. “The night before, I would rewrite scenes with the old dialogue so I could add a line here and there. It was like mayhem all the time.”

The Texas native added that she “signed up to do a very different version of the film” than what ended up in theaters, adding that it was a “combo” of the studio and the directors that made things problematic. “It was also the author of the books,” Johnson said. “She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen. There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn’t work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always.”

Despite the difficulty, however, Johnson said she hasn’t had second thoughts about appearing in the films. “I don’t think it’s a matter of regret,” she explained. “If I had known at the time that’s what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would’ve done it. It would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it.”