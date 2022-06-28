Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Exit

Taylor-Johnson left the franchise after directing the first film even though she was originally attached to direct the sequels. She later hinted that James was a big reason she decided not to continue with Darker and Freed. “I’d be mad [to do it again],” she told the Sunday Times in June 2017. “It was a struggle and there were lots of onset tête-à-têtes, with me trying to bat it into the [right] place. I like everyone — and I get really confused when they don’t like me. I was so confused by EL James. I don’t understand when I can’t navigate a person, when there’s no synergy.”

That same month, the Nowhere Boy director told The Hollywood Reporter that she and James had “two different creative visions” for the project. “Her vision versus mine, and they were polar opposite,” Taylor-Johnson claimed. “Every scene was fought over. It was tough. It was like wading uphill through sticky tar. Her thing was, ‘This is what the fans expect.’ I’d be like, ‘Well, let’s try and hit those marks but create a new universe at the same time.’”