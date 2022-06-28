The Rumored Feud

Dornan and Johnson have maintained that they did not feud on the set of the trilogy, but rumors swirled for years that they didn’t get along. “There was never a time when we didn’t get along,” Johnson told Vanity Fair of her former costar in June 2022. “I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other.”

The Belfast star, for his part, denied the rumors when the first movie debuted. “People are going to say that because it’s a story, man, and people like to create a little bit of hype leading up to the film,” he told E! News in February 2015. “It’s an obvious story to come up with.”