Captain Lee

Moment to relive: “Arriving to Tahiti. And when you get on the boat and you see this untouched landscape and seascape. It makes you feel like you’re looking at something that you’re the first person to ever see here. You’re not, but that’s the way it makes you feel. You this enormous boat, you pull into the harbor you’re the only one there.”

Moment to redo: “There’s been some touchy moments, tense moments. If I had to select one moment that I would like to do over and handle differently, I probably would have liked to have slapped Ashton before he stuck his foot [on the water side of the line] to keep him from almost killing himself. When he got back on board, I didn’t know if I want to slap him or hug him.”