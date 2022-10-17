Cynthia Bailey

Moment to relive: “One of my most fun episodes, for me — and I have a lot because it’s been 11 years — but I love that I was able to convince the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta to come as different versions of Cynthia Bailey for my iconic 50th birthday. That was the one thing I wanted and they killed it. When I tell you they committed and I was like, ‘Wow.’ And it just felt so good to even actually be that iconic, that people can actually come [dressed] as me.”

Moment to redo: “That one time where I got a little bit out of character and my girl Porsha Williams and I got into it, and I ended up kicking her. I am haunted by that, although I apologized immediately. I just can’t even watch that back. I’d never thought in a million years that I would do something like that. And I did and I just felt so bad. Oh, my God, I couldn’t wait to talk to her and be like, ‘I’m so sorry. I don’t know what happened to me.’”