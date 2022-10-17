Gizelle Bryant

Moment to relive: “When me and Robyn and Ashley dressed up, put on wigs, Robyn put on man jeans and we went to Karen’s house in the middle of the night and dropped off a pizza just to see if she lived there. I still don’t know whether or not she lived there. That was so much fun.”

Moment to redo: “Season 2 when miss Monique Samuels joined, everyone thought I was being shady to her, being mean to her. I wasn’t. I was mad at Charrisse. I just wanted to fix that. That would be a good fix.”