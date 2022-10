Heather Dubrow

Moment to relive and redo: “I’ll do it from the same trip. So for me, I would say the one moment I would redo because it was so fun was in Ireland, at Johnnie Foxes and we danced and we had so much fun. It was like one of those perfect girls’ trip evenings where everyone was just dancing, having fun and laughing and drinking. It was just so fun. And same trip, bus ride home — not good!”