Jackie Goldschneider

Moment to relive: “I loved celebrating my boys’ 11th birthday on the driveway with pizza, throwing the Amazon box. I think that was a very authentically me party.”

Moment to redo: “My conversation with Teresa on the couch. I would have said: ‘I am presenting an analogy. This is not real. And here’s the analogy.’ Just so there was no confusion at all.”