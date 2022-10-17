Cancel OK
58 Real Housewives and Bravo Stars Reveal the Moment They’d Relive and Redo

Kyle Cooke BravoCon 2022 Bravo Stars Interviews
 Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock
Kyle Cooke

Moment to relive: “I’d love to relive my wedding [to Amanda] because it’s like the blink of an eye.”

Moment to redo: “I have a lot of do-over opportunities to pick from. Actually calling Amanda lazy haunts me because she really is incredible when she puts her mind to it. It wasn’t really fair for me to call her out like that because she working in a full-time job, filming and helping me sell LoverBoy. … To this day she’s like, ‘You called me lazy and now the internet calls me lazy.”

