Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

58 Real Housewives and Bravo Stars Reveal the Moment They’d Relive and Redo

By
Luke Gulbranson BravoCon 2022 Bravo Stars Interviews
 Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock
58
15 / 58
podcast

Luke Gulbranson

Moment to relive: “90 percent of everything is always fun then the other 10 percent you probably don’t ever want to relive ever — you want to bury in a hole and pour tons of dirt on it and be done with it.”

Moment to redo: “I wish that I never would have almost come to blows with Carl and Kyle. I wish that never happened. But I will say that we as mature human beings had conversations, worked through it and honestly, it made us closer friends. I know that sounds weird, but that’s really what happened.”

See Full Gallery