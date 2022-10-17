Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

58 Real Housewives and Bravo Stars Reveal the Moment They’d Relive and Redo

By
Taylor Armstrong BravoCon 2022 Bravo Stars Interviews
 Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
58
27 / 58
podcast

Taylor Armstrong

Moment to relive and redo: “I wish that they would have cared more [about] us having fun and being silly together. I’m very close with Kyle and we had so many hysterical moments. And I know [drama is] what they want, but at the same time, there was just a lot of fun that we all had together. And there was so much drama on Beverly Hills original cast, and we were all so close with one another, that I wish that they would air some of the old footage of us just having a blast.”

See Full Gallery