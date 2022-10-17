Teddi Mellencamp

Moment to relive: “I wish I wasn’t so hard on myself after Provence. That was my most fun episode watching back. I was like, ‘I was a good time.’ And I feel like I’ve really — not embraced being a drunk hot mess — but owning kind of who I am as a person, which sometimes is an a—hole, and I wish I would have just kind of lived that organically when I was on the show instead of trying to put so much pressure on myself.”

Moment to redo: “I wish when we went to the Bahamas and I gave the information, I would have given everybody all the information. I showed Kyle the text messages, it didn’t end up airing, but if I had done it at the table with everybody, then I would have never looked like I was lying or anything like that. … It was different time than, that would have been breaking the fourth wall.”