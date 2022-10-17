Teresa Giudice

Moment to relive: “There are so many. The first thing that comes to my mind is the wedding. There’s so many others, like, ‘Do I want to give birth to another baby?’ No. That was a beautiful moment, of course, [with] Audriana. Just being a four-times New York Times bestselling author, being able to write six books [with my platform]. I wish I could relive all the moments.”

Moment to redo: “When I put out the rumor about Jackie and Evan and when I told Danielle to pull Margaret’s hair.”