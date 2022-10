Tom Schwartz

Moment to redo: “I would redo my bachelor party. I think it might have been entertaining to watch. But experiencing it, I was an absolute mess of a human — just blacked out emotionally, spiritually. I was an a—hole too. Just the hottest mess I’ve ever been in my life and it’s captured for everyone to see. But it did lead to, in my opinion, one of the funniest moments in the history of the show.”