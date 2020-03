Jessica Biel

The breakout actress had roles in The A-Team, Valentine’s Day, The Sinner and Limetown following her run on 7th Heaven. She tied the knot with Justin Timberlake in October 2012 and gave birth to their son, Silas, in April 2015. The couple hit a rough patch in November 2019 after the singer was spotted holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.