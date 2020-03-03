‘7th Heaven’ Stars: Then and Now

Stephen Collins

Collins admitted in a resurfaced video published by TMZ in 2014 that he sexually abused young girls. He later confessed to exposing himself to multiple teens throughout the 1970s to 1990s.

The First Wives Club star has not appeared in a new project since the scandal and has stayed out of the public eye. Collins and wife Faye Grant divorced in January 2015 after nearly 30 years of marriage.

The 7th Heaven cast seemingly froze him out too, reuniting without him in February 2016. Hicks, for her part, told TMZ in September 2016 that she would only sign on for a revival if Collins’ character was killed off.