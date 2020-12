Brothers & Sisters — “Light the Lights”

During the season 1 episode, the Walker family explores their Hebrew roots after Paige learns that both her mother, Sarah, and grandmother, Nora, are Jewish. When asked why they don’t celebrate Hanukkah, Nora says, “You can ethnically be Jewish, but at the same time, Santa is so much fun.” Later in the episode, Uncle Saul teaches Paige about Judaism and the family has a Hanukkah feast and candle lighting ceremony.