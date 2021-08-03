TV ‘9-1-1’ Salaries Revealed Ahead of Season 5 — Including a Major Raise for Angela Bassett By Emily Longeretta August 3, 2021 Fox 4 2 / 4 Peter Krause The show’s male lead will make around $300,000 an episode after earning a 25 percent raise. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News