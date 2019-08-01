Angela, 53 (Hazlehurst, GA) and Michael, 29 (Nigeria)

Returning from the second season, fans will catch up with this couple and all their heated drama. When Angela traveled to Nigeria last season for Michael, they each had very different expectations. With six grandkids and little patience, Angela is returning to Nigeria to deliver the ultimatum that Michael change his ways or risk not coming to the U.S. to be with her. But if the past is any indication, things may not work out so easily.