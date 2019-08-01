Avery, 19 (Columbus, OH) and Omar, 24 (Syria)

At 18 years old, Avery decided to leave the Christian faith that she was born into and become a follower of Islam, much to the displeasure of her family and friends. Shortly after joining a Muslim dating site, she met Omar. Even though Omar lives in war-torn Syria, they fell in love online and got engaged. Now traveling to meet him for the first time in nearby Lebanon, Avery must decide if a lifetime with Omar is worth the risk of being in an unstable, battle-scarred country.