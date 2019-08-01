Benjamin, 33 (Phoenix, AZ) and Akinyi, 25 (Kenya)

As a divorced father with a 5-year-old, Benjamin wasn’t having much luck with meeting women from his hometown, so he broadened his search and found Akinyi. Benjamin now has his bags packed for his first ever international trip to meet her in Kenya and ask her parents for her hand in marriage. It won’t be easy, however, as Benjamin is not only the first boyfriend Akinyi has ever introduced her family, but also, as far as they can remember, the first white man to visit their village.