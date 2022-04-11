Ella and Johnny

Ella admitted to the China native that she loved him during the season finale, but she “couldn’t keep waiting forever” amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and needed physical attention. As a result, the pair’s relationship was tested after she had sex with another man. The twosome’s relationship has since gotten back on track with Ella saying they were “very, very strong” during the reunion. Johnny announced his plans to visit the Idaho native’s hometown one month after filming, wanting to continue to “try” to make their romance work.