’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 4 Tell-All: Who’s Still Together?

Ash and Avery

Although the pair were together on the finale, he recently broke things off with her — but admitted he was looking at a ring before the split. “Avery is an amazing woman and I was so, so glad that we met. I started the journey actually having in mind that I was going to ask her for her hand when she was here,” he said. “She doesn’t even know that. It was not the outcome I thought it would be. I learned something, but it was not the lesson that I wanted to learn.”

During part two of the special, Avery revealed that Tom had asked her to go out to dinner with him. “I was like, ‘First off, there’s absolutely nothing that is going to happen.’ And he screen-shotted my communicating to him, saying like, ‘Yeah we can hang out.’ And sent it to Ash and was like, ‘Look what Avery’s doing,'” she explained.

However, Ash then admitted Tom never sent him a screenshot — he lied to get to the bottom of the situation. “Whether it was a date or it was not a date, I think in a relationship if the commitment is true, if the love is true, this is not something you do,” he said. “I was really annoyed with Tom. I was really pissed off, not only with Tom, but with Avery too. Two days after a breakup, it hurts. It does hurt.”