’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 4 Tell-All: Who’s Still Together?

Darcey and Tom

The pair haven’t seen each other since New York, and she revealed that she felt “led on” for a long time, even though she was always there for him. Tom also apologized for asking if she had gained weight.

“Sometimes when you’re hurt, you say things out of anger that is totally and utterly unacceptable,” he said. “I’m deeply sorry for Darcey for ever having said something like that.”

Part two of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell-All airs on TLC Monday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET.