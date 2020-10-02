TV ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Couples: Who’s Still Together? By Emily Longeretta October 2, 2020 Courtesy Lisa Hamme/Instagram 24 18 / 24 Lisa and Usman (Season 4) Status: Done Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News