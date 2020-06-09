’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 4 Tell-All: Who’s Still Together?

Lisa and Usman

Status: Married

Although they got married, the pair have had their ups and downs and the 30-year-old rapper said he has no plans of coming to the U.S. In fact, while they haven’t split up, they do block each other every now and then.

“It is usually Usman who blocks me. Usman has the biggest attitude in Nigeria,” Lisa, 52, said. “He is the most stubborn man. He wants to be in control of everything. Because over there, the men do dominate their women.”

Usman also noted that if Lisa can not have more children, he will “add a wife.”