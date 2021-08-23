Angela and Michael Are Over … Maybe

Angela attempted to keep her cool after her argument with Michael’s aunt, but when he didn’t stand up for her, she walked out of the tell-all for a second time. “As of today, I’m over it,” she insisted. “[If] he wants a baby, go do what your Aunt Lydia said — go marry somebody and have some children, knock your f–king self up. But don’t call me when you realize the grass ain’t green on the other side.”

She added: “I don’t want a divorce. I’ll just do what I wanna do. I got married in Nigeria, and it ain’t legit here. F—k you. Have a good life. You go to hell, you son of a bitch.”

Michael tried to call Angela after she left, but she was done talking. “You can start your life over there because this is as far as I’m going,” she told him. “I’m not doing this no more. I loved you, but you have done this.”

Angela then told the cameras that she might reconsider their marriage at some point. “I ain’t gonna call it a breakup. … Visa comes in, we’ll talk about it then,” she said. “Until then, I’m gonna live my life.”

Michael, for his part, had little to say about the drama. “It is what it is,” he noted. He later shared that Angela “really embarrassed me today” and they “are not [on] good terms now.”