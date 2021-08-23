Elizabeth and Andrei’s Feud With Her Family Is Out of Control

The couple revealed that Andrei and Elizabeth’s dad, Chuck, are closer than ever, but the patriarch blamed his son-in-law for fracturing the family. Her sister Jenn then divulged that she and another of their siblings, Becky, started their own company to compete with Chuck and Andrei, which shocked them.

“It’s fine. We’ll kick her out, and we’ll compete with them too. We’ll get rid of her slowly,” Andrei reasoned, to which Chuck retorted that Jenn was a “valuable asset to my company.”

Andrei and Elizabeth’s brother, Charlie, subsequently refused to apologize to each other over their bad blood. “You’re getting f–ked up every day on alcohol, and you’re not f–king doing s—t,” Andrei claimed. “You just all the time reek of f—king alcohol.”

Andrei later revealed that he planned to dwindle the family down further. “We cut Charlie off. It’s getting better,” he explained. “As I’m gonna cut the sisters off a little bit, it’s gonna get even better. It’s just all about us, and we just have to concentrate to get to be successful and get money and that’s it.”

However, Elizabeth was worried about their marriage. “Right now, my relationship with my husband has been pretty tense because he has been working so much, and that’s amazing. That’s what I wanted,” she said. “But I feel like we really need to focus more on our relationship and as a couple and then do business because if you don’t have your relationship, you don’t really have anything.”