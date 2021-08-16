Natalie Claims She Found Naked Photos of Another Woman on Mike’s Phone

Mike’s mother attempted to defend him during the tell-all, accusing Natalie of never loving him. While arguing with his mom, Natalie alleged that she “found naked boobs on his phone two hours after he proposed [to] me.”

“I went to delete file, and first thing what I see is this lady, and I see of course the date. It was one week before he arrived,” Natalie said. “And it was a lot of pictures of this woman. Very naked. She didn’t have any clothes. And she was very beautiful.”

Mike claimed the woman was his ex, who was trying to get back together with him at the time, and he told her to not send him any more nude photos.