Yara Might Be Pregnant … and Moving to Ukraine

When Shaun asked if Yara and Jovi want more kids, she revealed that they may already be expecting. “I don’t have my — how do you call that, Jovi? — period already for a long time,” she noted, adding that she had yet to take a pregnancy test.

Yara then announced that if she is pregnant with baby No. 2, she will move back to Ukraine. “I don’t really want to be pregnant for now, but I think if I will have a second child, I would really just fly back to Ukraine,” she said. “I would just go to by my mama’s side.”

Still, she wanted to remain married to Jovi. “With two kids, staying alone in new country, no, no, no. I will go,” she elaborated. “[I’m] not saying I would divorce Jovi, but I would just make him travel for me all the time.”

Jovi was fine with her plan too. “I would be able to follow her wherever she goes,” he said. “If that’s the best thing for our family, then I’ll do it.”