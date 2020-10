Ashley Martson & Jay Smith

The duo met while Ashley was visiting Jamaica and stayed in touch after her trip. She returned to the island six months later, when Jay proposed, and they wed in Las Vegas in April 2018. After suspecting that Jay was being unfaithful, Ashley filed for divorce in January 2019, but changed her mind soon after. They got back together and split multiple times before Ashley confirmed in September 2020 that they had split “for good.”