Kalani Faagata & Asuelu Pulaa

While on vacation in Samoa, Kalani met resort worker Asuelu and got pregnant after losing her virginity to him. They welcomed son Oliver in January 2018 and got married soon after. Their second child, son Kennedy, was born in May 2019. Despite their ups and downs, the duo is still together. During a 2020 episode of Happily Ever After, however, Kalani hinted that things might be rocky between her and her husband.