’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith

Fans originally met the reality TV couple when they appeared on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019. After welcoming daughter Carley later that year, the twosome struggled to see eye to eye due to true issues in their long-distance relationship.

In season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Tiffany and Ronald explained that they were still facing issues in their marriage. Although the duo had brief breakups throughout their romance, Tiffany and Ronald later confirmed that they had split and were dating other people in August 2021.

They announced that they were “working on” mending their family in a statement to In Touch Weekly in January 2022.