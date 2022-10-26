’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed

Arellano and Abdelhamed documented their whirlwind romance and wedding on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in September 2022. Documents obtained by Us in September 2022 revealed that Arellano had filed for divorce from Abdelhamed following his affair. In Touch was the first to break the news.

“Unfortunately, this is not a surprise,” a rep for Arellano told In Touch at the time. “The couple’s most recent media exposure regarding their 90-Day, K1 visa journey was rife with incompatibility, heartache and controversy.”

The statement continued, “Sadly, many of these events unfolded online and on their reality TV series. Arellano’s filing for divorce only serves as the next inevitable step in the trajectory of the couple’s journey. “She has come to the conclusion that the marriage has suffered irreparable harm and cannot be reconciled. She hopes this will be the final step to close this chapter in her life, put the past behind her and move forward into the future.”

The pair’s rocky romance was featured in part 2 of the season 9 tell-all in August 2022, where the fitness guru admitted to having relationships with multiple women online.

“She was very nice, I thought we [were] friends … And then, things started to get bigger,” he explained in a solo confessional during the episode. “Yve saw my phone. She saw the text messages, and that’s how Yve knew.”

Arellano, for her part, was charged with battery and assault against a household member by the Albuquerque Police Department in August following an alleged altercation with her now-estranged husband.