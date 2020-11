Rebecca and Zied

On Before the 90 Days, Rebecca, 49, and Zied, 27, got engaged and began the K-1 Visa process. However, their differences continue to clash — especially since his conservative religious beliefs are far different than hers. Meanwhile, The Georgia native is worried she’s being scammed, and her daughter thinks she could be making a huge mistake by marrying the Tunisia native.

90 Day Fiancé premieres on TLC Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET.