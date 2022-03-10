Emily and Kobe

Emily’s whirlwind romance with Kobe, 34, started when she was out clubbing in China, where she worked as an English teacher. Within two weeks the Kansas native, 29, and the Cameroon resident were engaged. Soon thereafter, the couple learned they were expecting their first child. Kobe’s plans to move to the U.S. to be with Emily were postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During his two-year delay, Emily welcomed their son and has been raising him alone. Kobe is ready to finally meet his child, but the prolonged absence from Emily’s life could prove detrimental to their relationship.