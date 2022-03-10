Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Meet the ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 9 Cast: See Which Couples Are New and Which Duo Is Back for More

By
Emily and Kobe Meet the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Cast See Which Couples Are New and Which Duos Are Back for More
Emily and Kobe Aaron Patton/Getty Images
7
1 / 7
podcast

Emily and Kobe

Emily’s whirlwind romance with Kobe, 34, started when she was out clubbing in China, where she worked as an English teacher. Within two weeks the Kansas native, 29, and the Cameroon resident were engaged. Soon thereafter, the couple learned they were expecting their first child. Kobe’s plans to move to the U.S. to be with Emily were postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During his two-year delay, Emily welcomed their son and has been raising him alone. Kobe is ready to finally meet his child, but the prolonged absence from Emily’s life could prove detrimental to their relationship.

Back to top