Jibri and Miona

It was love at first sight when Jibri, 28, noticed Miona, 23, at one of his band’s shows in North Serbia. The instant connection led to the South Dakota native proposing to Miona during one of their many trips around the world. The couple’s whirlwind romance may not stack up to life in a small town in South Dakota, especially when Miona had dreams of living the high life in Los Angeles.