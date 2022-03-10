Kara and Guillermo

Guillermo, 23, caught the attention of Kara, 29, while she was on a work trip to the Dominican Republic, which is where the Venezuelan native lives. The duo kept in touch when Kara returned to the U.S. but decided to give their romance a real shot when she relocated to the Dominican Republic for work. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kara moved back to Virginia but stayed committed to her fiancé. With travel restrictions lifted, the couple must see if they can make it for the long haul when Guillermo moves to Charlottesville to be with his fiancée.