Yvette and Mohamed

After Mohamed, 25, slid into Yvette’s DMs, the duo struck up an online relationship, bonding over their love of fitness. Yvette, 48, eventually traveled to Egypt to meet Mohamed in person and they got engaged. However, Yvette’s independent lifestyle in the States and role as the mom of a 12-year-old son with special needs causes some hesitation on Mohamed’s part.