Ariela and Biniyam

The pair argued a lot amid the finale while out at the Timkat festival, an Ethipoian celebration to honor the baptism of Jesus Christ. Despite their drama, Biniyam dropped to one knee and asked Ariela to marry him … with a ring inside a lemon. “I put the ring in a lemon because during Timkat, boys and girls express their romantic interest by throwing lemons,” he said. Ariela said yes, and later told the cameras, “This is the coolest proposal of all time.”

Status: Engaged